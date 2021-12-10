DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $83,980,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

