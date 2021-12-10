DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

DWF stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.58 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.34. The firm has a market cap of £357.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.24.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.19%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.