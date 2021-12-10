Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.99. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,933,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.