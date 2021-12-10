Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.41. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,525 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on EC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 309,684 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

