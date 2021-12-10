EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

