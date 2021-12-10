Eduardo Vivas Sells 40,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $3,220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APP traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.78. 1,436,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.