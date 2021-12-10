Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $116.44

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.44, but opened at $122.00. Elastic shares last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 5,999 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Get Elastic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,292 shares of company stock valued at $42,739,291. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.