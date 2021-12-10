Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT opened at $157.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.