Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $418,982.85 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,570. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

