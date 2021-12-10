Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 4,056,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Embraer has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

