Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.67.

EMP.A stock remained flat at $C$37.75 during midday trading on Friday. 286,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,367. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.13 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.66.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels bought 1,348 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,167.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

