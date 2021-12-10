Empire (TSE:EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Empire (TSE:EMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.55 billion.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

