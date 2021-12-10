Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $7.84. Energy Transfer shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 831,626 shares changing hands.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 377,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 66,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

