Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS.
NETI stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $24.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.
NETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
