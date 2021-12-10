Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS.

NETI stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

