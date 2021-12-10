Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.02 ($18.00).

ENGI stock opened at €13.17 ($14.79) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.08. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

