Enigma 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $301,156.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $301,156.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00285092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009213 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

