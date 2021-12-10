Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $216.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

