Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up to $146.65

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.65, but opened at $152.75. Entegris shares last traded at $146.29, with a volume of 2,157 shares traded.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.