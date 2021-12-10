Entergy (NYSE:ETR) versus China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Financial Survey

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Entergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Entergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Entergy and China Resources Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.11 billion 2.11 $1.41 billion $6.19 17.16 China Resources Power $8.97 billion 1.57 $977.41 million N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Resources Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entergy and China Resources Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy presently has a consensus target price of $114.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Entergy has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats China Resources Power on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

