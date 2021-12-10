Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

