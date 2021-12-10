Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Announces Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91), Yahoo Finance reports.

TRDA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 10,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,202. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.