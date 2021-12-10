EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

