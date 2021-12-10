Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPOKY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

