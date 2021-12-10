EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head-To-Head Analysis

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 2,307.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 EPR Properties 1 4 1 1 2.29

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.75%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -12.01% 4.90% 1.12% EPR Properties 7.25% 1.29% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 5.05 -$306.07 million ($1.55) -2.48 EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.43 -$131.73 million $0.13 359.57

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

