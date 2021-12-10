Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HDI. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.17.

TSE HDI opened at C$42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$911.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.19. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$24.08 and a 52-week high of C$49.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

