Eric Richard Remer Purchases 10,000 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EverCommerce stock opened at 15.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.38.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

