ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

