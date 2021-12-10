Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.09

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 162.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $13.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

ESS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.61.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

