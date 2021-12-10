Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $452.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.00 and its 200 day moving average is $430.42. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.