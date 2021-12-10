Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 5,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

