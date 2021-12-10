Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,948.5% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $344.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

