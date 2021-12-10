Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

