Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,250 shares of company stock worth $151,610,485. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $272.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day moving average is $312.44. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

