Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $56,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.06. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

