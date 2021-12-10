Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 568 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

