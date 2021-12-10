Everipedia Trading 33.5% Lower This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $125.39 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.90 or 0.08356170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.37 or 1.00319616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,260 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

