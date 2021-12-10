Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.11. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$993.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$198,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($642,960). Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947 over the last ninety days.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

