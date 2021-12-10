Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of TSE ET opened at C$13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.11. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$993.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$198,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($642,960). Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947 over the last ninety days.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.