Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($37.08) to €34.00 ($38.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

EVKIF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

