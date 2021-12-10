Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

