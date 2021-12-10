Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,618 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) by 83.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $6.60 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

WM Technology Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.