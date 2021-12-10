Exos Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 81.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.95 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

