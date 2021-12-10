Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 5,825 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CF Acquisition Corp. V worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.94 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

