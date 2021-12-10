Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDNCU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

