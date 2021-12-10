Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 338,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.15. 706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,038. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.71 and a twelve month high of $132.28. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,866 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

