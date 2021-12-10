Expensify (EXFY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY):

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.88. 280,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,239. Expensify Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

