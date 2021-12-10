Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

EXFY stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

