Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.73. Express has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Express will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 13.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Express by 8.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

