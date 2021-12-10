EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of EZPW opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EZCORP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.