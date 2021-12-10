Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.53. 158,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,887,090. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day moving average of $345.09. The stock has a market cap of $925.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

