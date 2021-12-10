Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 762 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

